Arizona National Guard service members deliver groceries to area residents Nov. 02, 2020 at a food bank in Tonopah, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
This work, Arizona National Guard members load food into local residents vehicles from local food banks. [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
