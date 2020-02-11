Arizona National Guard service members deliver groceries to area residents Nov. 02, 2020 at a food bank in Tonopah, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 18:43 Photo ID: 6410963 VIRIN: 201102-Z-UN281-004 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.54 MB Location: TONOPAH, AZ, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard members load food into local residents vehicles from local food banks. [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.