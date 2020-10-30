Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Chiyanna White 

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    The Outdoor Recreation Center hosted drive-thru trick-or-treating for Airmen and their families October 30, 2020, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. There were additional events at the Base Clinic, Medal of Honor Park and throughout base housing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chiyanna L. White)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 
    morale
    halloween

