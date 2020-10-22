Exterior view of the Ford Mansion located at the Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. The building served as Gen. George Washington’s headquarters from December 1779 to June 1780. During that winter, the entire Continental Army – 13,000 soldiers – wintered at Jockey Hollow – five miles from Morristown. The Georgian style mansion, which is furnished to appear how it may have looked during Washington’s stay, was purchased by the Washington Association in 1873 “in order to preserve the house and display it to the public.” The house and its collection of memorabilia were donated to the National Park Service in 1933. In March 1933, Morristown became the first National Historical Park in the United States. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

