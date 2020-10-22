Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ford Mansion [Image 3 of 6]

    Ford Mansion

    MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    Exterior view of the Ford Mansion located at the Morristown National Historical Park, Morristown, N.J., Oct. 22, 2020. The building served as Gen. George Washington’s headquarters from December 1779 to June 1780. During that winter, the entire Continental Army – 13,000 soldiers – wintered at Jockey Hollow – five miles from Morristown. The Georgian style mansion, which is furnished to appear how it may have looked during Washington’s stay, was purchased by the Washington Association in 1873 “in order to preserve the house and display it to the public.” The house and its collection of memorabilia were donated to the National Park Service in 1933. In March 1933, Morristown became the first National Historical Park in the United States. (New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 16:19
    Photo ID: 6410841
    VIRIN: 201022-Z-AL508-3011
    Resolution: 5366x3578
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: MORRISTOWN, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ford Mansion [Image 6 of 6], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ford Mansion
    Ford Mansion
    Ford Mansion
    Ford Mansion
    Ford Mansion
    Ford Mansion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Historical
    Memorial
    New Jersey
    Headquarters
    Museum
    Revolutionary War
    George Washington
    Commemoration
    Commander in Chief
    History
    Winter
    Recognition
    N.J.
    Encampment
    Morristown
    American Revolution
    American Revolutionary War
    Landmark
    18th Century
    Gen. George Washington
    Continental Army
    Morristown National Historical Park
    American War of Independence
    Revolutionary era
    The Revolutionary War
    National Historical Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT