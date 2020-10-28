Recruits study their recruit training guide while waiting to complete administrative paperwork inside the Golden Thirteen Recruit In-Processing Center at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6410651
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-PL946-2086
|Resolution:
|7166x5084
|Size:
|9.89 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around RTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
