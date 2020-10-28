Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around RTC

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits study their recruit training guide while waiting to complete administrative paperwork inside the Golden Thirteen Recruit In-Processing Center at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

