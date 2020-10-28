Recruits study their recruit training guide while waiting to complete administrative paperwork inside the Golden Thirteen Recruit In-Processing Center at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 14:04 Photo ID: 6410651 VIRIN: 201028-N-PL946-2086 Resolution: 7166x5084 Size: 9.89 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around RTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.