Around RTC

A recruit practices pipe patching as part of the hands-on learning curriculum for firefighting and damage control inside the USS Arleigh recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

