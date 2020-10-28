A recruit practices pipe patching as part of the hands-on learning curriculum for firefighting and damage control inside the USS Arleigh recruit barracks at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6410650
|VIRIN:
|201028-N-PL946-2041
|Resolution:
|7811x5238
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Around RTC [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
