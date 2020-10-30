Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:40 Photo ID: 6410531 VIRIN: 201030-A-XX986-002 Resolution: 2228x1485 Size: 1023.04 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Drum community members let their imaginations roam during Haunted LeRay history tour [Image 4 of 4], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.