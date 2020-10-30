Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum community members let their imaginations roam during Haunted LeRay history tour [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Drum community members let their imaginations roam during Haunted LeRay history tour

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum community members explore the spooky side of the Historic LeRay Mansion District on Oct. 30 during the annual Haunted LeRay event on post. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:40
    Photo ID: 6410533
    VIRIN: 201030-A-XX986-004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Halloween
    history
    Cultural Resources
    ghost stories
    LeRay Mansion
    Fort Drum Environmental Division

