    Bold Quest 20.2 [Image 9 of 9]

    Bold Quest 20.2

    CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Cossaboom 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Cardwell, Delta Company, 776th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Detachment 1, Unmanned Aircraft Systems maintainer, prepares a RQ-7B Shadow for flight during Bold Quest 20.2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 30, 2020. Bold Quest is a collaborative joint and multinational enterprise in which Nations, Services and Programs pool their resources in a recurring cycle of capability development, demonstration and analysis. Conceived in 2001, the BQ coalition has grown since 2003 from the U.S. services and four nations to now include 18 Partner Nations and NATO Headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 12:03
    Photo ID: 6410515
    VIRIN: 201030-F-ES635-0301
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, IN, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Quest 20.2 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Michael Cossaboom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bold Quest
    1CTCS
    Indiana
    Air Force
    Combat Camera
    Camp Atterbury
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    MICHAELCOSSABOOM
    BoldQuest

