U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Cardwell, Delta Company, 776th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Detachment 1, Unmanned Aircraft Systems maintainer, prepares a RQ-7B Shadow for flight during Bold Quest 20.2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 30, 2020. Bold Quest is a collaborative joint and multinational enterprise in which Nations, Services and Programs pool their resources in a recurring cycle of capability development, demonstration and analysis. Conceived in 2001, the BQ coalition has grown since 2003 from the U.S. services and four nations to now include 18 Partner Nations and NATO Headquarters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Cossaboom)

