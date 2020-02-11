Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wear denim on Fridays during November

    Wear denim on Fridays during November

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Nancy Benecki 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support workforce is encouraged to wear denim on Fridays this November as part of the final installment of DLA’s “Not Just April” sexual assault awareness campaign. Employees are asked to wear denim, from jeans to jackets, or hats, to show their support of the DLA Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, and send in photos of their outfits to the DLA Troop Support Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 11:03
    Photo ID: 6410457
    VIRIN: 201102-D-OH989-0001
    Resolution: 1152x768
    Size: 336.4 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wear denim on Fridays during November, by Nancy Benecki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wear denim on Fridays during November

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    SARC
    Defense Logistics Agency
    SAPR
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support
    Denim Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT