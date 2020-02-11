Wear denim on Fridays during November

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support workforce is encouraged to wear denim on Fridays this November as part of the final installment of DLA’s “Not Just April” sexual assault awareness campaign. Employees are asked to wear denim, from jeans to jackets, or hats, to show their support of the DLA Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program, and send in photos of their outfits to the DLA Troop Support Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.

