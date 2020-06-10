Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 2 [Image 2 of 2]

    Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 2

    HERMANN, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Example of survey results on Missouri River chart compiled on Oct. 6, 2020 and available at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/ [on the right hand side, scroll down the screen]. The surveys are also emailed out to navigators on a distribution list for the daily boat reports. Each survey is titled as to the portion of the river that was surveyed.

    You can also put a shortcut on your phone to a web app at: www.nwk.usace.army.mil/navigation which gives shortcuts to the most-use reports relating to the river and our reservoirs including a link to the most recent surveys. Both Apple and Android have our downloadable app for phones or other mobile devices at the appropriate app store. Search for “USACE Kansas City District”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 11:16
    Photo ID: 6410448
    VIRIN: 201006-A-A1408-0012
    Resolution: 2244x1452
    Size: 339.54 KB
    Location: HERMANN, MO, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 2 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 1
    Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps Kansas City survey crews helping define restricted areas on the Missouri River

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Mo.
    Hermann
    Missouri River
    river survey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT