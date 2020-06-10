Survey result on Missouri River, River Mile 88-91, part 1

Example of survey results on Missouri River chart compiled on Oct. 6, 2020 and available at https://www.nwk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/ [on the right hand side, scroll down the screen]. The surveys are also emailed out to navigators on a distribution list for the daily boat reports. Each survey is titled as to the portion of the river that was surveyed.



You can also put a shortcut on your phone to a web app at: www.nwk.usace.army.mil/navigation which gives shortcuts to the most-use reports relating to the river and our reservoirs including a link to the most recent surveys. Both Apple and Android have our downloadable app for phones or other mobile devices at the appropriate app store. Search for “USACE Kansas City District”.

