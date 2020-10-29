Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Aerial Port Squadron donates pillows and blankets to local shelters [Image 4 of 6]

    60th Aerial Port Squadron donates pillows and blankets to local shelters

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryce Dupre, 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet service journeyman pets a dog at the Yolo County Animal Services, Woodland, California. The 60th Aerial Port Squadron donated 1,000 unused pillows and blankets to Yolo County Animal Services Shelter.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    This work, 60th Aerial Port Squadron donates pillows and blankets to local shelters [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

