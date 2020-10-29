60th Aerial Port Squadron donates pillows and blankets to local shelters

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Battles, right, and Airman 1st Class Joel Santibanez, both 60th Aerial Port Squadron fleet service journeymen, pet kittens on a donated blanket by the 60th APS at the Yolo County Animal Services, Woodland, California. The 60th Aerial Port Squadron donated 1,000 unused pillows and blankets to Yolo County Animal Services Shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
