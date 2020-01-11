An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)
This work, Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
