    Flight Ops

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Seaman Riley McDowell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 09:15
    Photo ID: 6410281
    VIRIN: 201101-N-OH637-1258
    Resolution: 5258x3505
    Size: 718.82 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Ops [Image 8 of 8], by SN Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78

