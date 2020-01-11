Flight Ops

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Gladiators” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, launches from the bow of USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, Nov. 1, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell)

