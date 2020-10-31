201031-N-JT445-1387

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.31.2020

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2020) – Children and family members onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participate in socially-distanced trick-or-treating during CFAY’s Halloween festivities. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
