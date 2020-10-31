201031-N-JT445-1004
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 31, 2020) – Children and family members onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) participate in socially-distanced trick-or-treating during CFAY’s Halloween festivities. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)
This work, 201031-N-JT445-1004 [Image 4 of 4], by Ryo Isobe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
