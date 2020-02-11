201102-N-GR586-1103



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 2, 2020) – Two EA-18G Growlers, assigned to the "Lancers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, taxi into position to launch from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.02.2020 02:33 Photo ID: 6410059 VIRIN: 201102-N-GR586-1103 Resolution: 2700x1797 Size: 437.26 KB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EA-18G Growlers Prepare to Launch from Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SN Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.