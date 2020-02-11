EA-18G Growler Launches from Misawa Air Base

201102-N-GR586-1181



MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 2, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Lancers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

