    EA-18G Growler Launches from Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Seaman Benjamin Ringers 

    MISAWA, Japan (Nov. 2, 2020) – An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Lancers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, launches from Misawa Air Base. VAQ-131 is an expeditionary squadron deployed to Naval Air Facility Misawa supporting security and stability in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers)

    Misawa
    EA-18G Growler
    Electronic Attack Squadron
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa
    VAQ-131
    NAFM
    Lancers

