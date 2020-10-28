Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Sgt. Brennan M. Wamble, an air traffic control operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison - Humphreys and a native of Chicago, poses for a photo at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 28. Wamble's dedication to leadership and continued desire to improve himself aided him as he won the U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific NCO of the Year competition for 2020, demonstrating the values of persistence and hard work which embodies the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

