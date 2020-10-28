Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence [Image 2 of 2]

    Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Sgt. Brennan M. Wamble, an air traffic control operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison - Humphreys and a native of Chicago, poses for a photo at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Oct. 28. Wamble's dedication to leadership and continued desire to improve himself aided him as he won the U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific NCO of the Year competition for 2020, demonstrating the values of persistence and hard work which embodies the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 19:57
    Photo ID: 6409907
    VIRIN: 201028-A-QF685-567
    Resolution: 4921x3281
    Size: 4.37 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence
    Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Compete
    Korea
    South Korea
    Leaders
    APFT
    Leadership
    Mentor
    Chicago
    Illinois
    Leader
    NCO
    Accomplishments
    Warrior
    Pacific
    Best Warrior
    Advice
    Success
    Mentorship
    Digital
    Excellence
    Winning
    USAG Humphreys
    Accomplishment
    Garrison
    Resilience
    Air Traffic Controller
    HHC
    IMCOM
    NCO Of the year
    Competition
    Noncommissioned Officer
    United States Army
    Army
    Garrison Humphreys
    Soldier of the year
    ATC
    Pyeongtaek
    Noncommissioned
    Determination
    Score
    Installation Management Command
    Humphreys
    Insight
    Camp Humphreys
    Matthew Marcellus
    Covid-19
    COVID
    IMCOM-P
    Katchi Kashida
    Brennan Wamble

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT