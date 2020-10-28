Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Sgt. Brennan M. Wamble, an air traffic control operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison - Humphreys and a native of Chicago, poses outside of Maude Hall, the headquarters of USAG-Humphreys, Oct. 28. Wamble was recently named the U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific NCO of the Year, demonstrating his continued commitment to excellence and providing for unique opportunities to use the competition as he leads and mentors junior Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
