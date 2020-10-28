CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Sgt. Brennan M. Wamble, an air traffic control operator assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, United States Army Garrison - Humphreys and a native of Chicago, poses outside of Maude Hall, the headquarters of USAG-Humphreys, Oct. 28. Wamble was recently named the U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Pacific NCO of the Year, demonstrating his continued commitment to excellence and providing for unique opportunities to use the competition as he leads and mentors junior Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 19:57 Photo ID: 6409906 VIRIN: 201028-A-QF685-172 Resolution: 6950x4634 Size: 17.07 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership in action: IMCOM-P NCO of the Year embodies excellence [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.