    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show [Image 2 of 5]

    Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show

    SANFORD, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Arron Canady, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, puts the jet to bed after practice day at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. At the end of the day, crew chiefs like Canady put aircraft to bed by making sure the cockpit, panels and engines are covered as precaution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 11:45
    Location: SANFORD, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crew Chief
    A-10 Warthog
    airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Airman
    brrrt
    A10DemoTeam
    Lockhee Martin

