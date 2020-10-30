U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristin "BEO" Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, stands in an F-35 cockpit after a flight at the Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show in Sanford, Florida Oct. 30, 2020. The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 lbs of thrust and can reach speeds up to 1,200 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2020 11:45
|Photo ID:
|6409868
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-IH072-1060
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.52 MB
|Location:
|SANFORD, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lockheed Martin Space and Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT