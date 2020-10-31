Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Service Members Volunteer to Support Local Community

    Camp Lemonnier Service Members Volunteer to Support Local Community

    DJIBOUTI

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti – Members of Friends of Africa Volunteers turn over the items they collected from their clothing and toiletries drive in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Oct. 31, 2020. The Friends of Africa Volunteers is a non-federal entity. The Friends of Africa Volunteers organization is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 11:43
    Resolution: 4016x2843
    Location: DJ
    This work, Camp Lemonnier Service Members Volunteer to Support Local Community [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Djibouti
    Awards
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Navy
    Sailors
    Community Relations
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    Friends of Africa
    Non-federal Entity
    riends of Africa Volunteers

