DJIBOUTI CITY, Djibouti – Members of Friends of Africa Volunteers turn over the items they collected from their clothing and toiletries drive in Djibouti City, Djibouti, on Oct. 31, 2020. The Friends of Africa Volunteers is a non-federal entity. The Friends of Africa Volunteers organization is not part of the Department of Defense or any of its components and it has no governmental status. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 11:43 Photo ID: 6409866 VIRIN: 201031-N-RF885-0158 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.17 MB Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Service Members Volunteer to Support Local Community [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.