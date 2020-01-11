Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC [Image 27 of 27]

    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.01.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    An Iowa Army National Guard Soldier with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, smiles after completing crowd riot control training in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 1, 2020. The 1-113th is completing a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation and responded to the realistic scenarios carried out by role players to prepare for the unit’s mobilization to Kosovo to support Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2020
    Date Posted: 11.01.2020 11:51
    Photo ID: 6409837
    VIRIN: 201101-A-KS612-789
    Resolution: 2570x3735
    Size: 900.68 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mock protesters provoke Iowa cavalry Soldiers during riot training
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldiers respond to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC
    Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    KFOR
    Riot Training
    Red Bulls
    EUCOM
    Cavalry
    USAREUR
    Iowa Army National Guard
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    1-113th Cavalry Regiment
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin
    2/34th ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT