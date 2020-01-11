An Iowa Army National Guard Soldier with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, provides overhead protection with a shield during crowd riot control training in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 1, 2020. The 1-113th is completing a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation and responded to the realistic scenarios carried out by role players to prepare for the unit’s mobilization to Kosovo to support Operation Joint Guardian. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2020 Date Posted: 11.01.2020 11:54 Photo ID: 6409835 VIRIN: 201101-A-KS612-728 Resolution: 5704x3486 Size: 1.47 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Soldier responds to realistic riot scenario at JMRC [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.