2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany

Col. Derek Adams, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, answers questions at a mock press conference during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 29, 2020. The 2/34th IBCT will assume the role of lead unit for NATO’s Kosovo Force 28, an organization dedicated to the safety and security for all people in Kosovo. The JMRC rotation will build readiness and interoperability within the unit to prepare them for their mission in Kosovo. Adams thanked the members of the 41st IBCT, who led KFOR 27, for their sacrifice and service and said KFOR 28 would build upon their successes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

