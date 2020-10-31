Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany [Image 2 of 3]

    2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Col. Derek Adams, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, answers questions at a mock press conference during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 29, 2020. The 2/34th IBCT will assume the role of lead unit for NATO’s Kosovo Force 28, an organization dedicated to the safety and security for all people in Kosovo. The JMRC rotation will build readiness and interoperability within the unit to prepare them for their mission in Kosovo. Adams thanked the members of the 41st IBCT, who led KFOR 27, for their sacrifice and service and said KFOR 28 would build upon their successes. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 11:02
    Photo ID: 6409376
    VIRIN: 201031-Z-TN401-1041
    Resolution: 5170x2674
    Size: 851.2 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany
    2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany
    2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Red Bulls
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Iowa Army National Guard
    JMRC
    2/34th IBCT
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin
    SEuropetrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT