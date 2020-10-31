2/34th ICBT commander holds press conference in Germany

Col. Derek Adams, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, answers questions at a mock press conference during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 29, 2020. The 2/34th IBCT will assume the role of lead unit for NATO’s Kosovo Force 28, an organization dedicated to the safety and security for all people in Kosovo. The JMRC rotation will build readiness and interoperability within the unit to prepare them for their mission in Kosovo. A transfer of command will occur between the 2/34th IBCT and the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st IBCT. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

