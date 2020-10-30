Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Halloween COVID-19 Twitter Graphic

    Halloween COVID-19 Twitter Graphic

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    201030-N-MS174-0002 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Oct. 30, 2020) A social media graphic optimized for Twitter on Halloween physical distancing and COVID-19 protective measures to limited the spread of the coronavirus to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families. Accompanying rhyme: "Be monster or ghost, goblin, or ghoul, remember this season's number one rule: when geedunk's in sight, avoid COVID fright, mask-up, 6-feet, this Halloween night!" (The photo illustration was created by utilizing stock imagery elements) (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.31.2020 07:54
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Halloween COVID-19 Twitter Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    Fleet Readiness
    Halloween Safety
    Navy Readiness
    Protective Measures
    Family Safety
    Navy Safety
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Physical Distancing

