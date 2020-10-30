201030-N-MS174-0001 CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Oct. 30, 2020) A social media graphic optimized for Facebook on Halloween physical distancing and COVID-19 protective measures to limited the spread of the coronavirus to U.S. Navy service members, civilians and families. Accompanying rhyme: “Be monster or ghost, goblin, or ghoul, remember this season’s number one rule: when geedunk’s in sight, avoid COVID fright, mask-up, 6-feet, this Halloween night!” (The photo illustration was created by utilizing stock imagery elements) (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 07:54 Photo ID: 6409275 VIRIN: 201030-N-MS174-0001 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 191.44 KB Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Halloween COVID-19 Facebook Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.