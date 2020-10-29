Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Holds First Face-to-Face GMT for FY21 [Image 3 of 3]

    Camp Lemonnier Holds First Face-to-Face GMT for FY21

    DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Civilians and service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, attend the first face-to-face general military training for fiscal year 2021, October 29, 2020. Attendees wear face masks and sit physically distant in observance of COVID-19 safety protocol. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

