CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Civilians and service members assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, attend the first face-to-face general military training for fiscal year 2021, October 29, 2020. Attendees wear face masks and sit physically distant in observance of COVID-19 safety protocol. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.31.2020 05:38 Photo ID: 6409241 VIRIN: 201029-N-RF885-0031 Resolution: 4609x3125 Size: 2.96 MB Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Holds First Face-to-Face GMT for FY21 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.