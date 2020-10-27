USS Curtis Wilbur Repenishment at Sea

201027-N-DH811-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (October 27, 2020) -- Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destoyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) prepare to come alongside the Henry J. Kaiser class auxiliary logisitcs ship USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

