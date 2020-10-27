201027-N-DH811-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (October 27, 2020) -- Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destoyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) prepare to come alongside the Henry J. Kaiser class auxiliary logisitcs ship USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 22:06
|Photo ID:
|6409204
|VIRIN:
|201027-N-DH811-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Repenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT