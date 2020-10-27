201027-N-DH811-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (October 27, 2020) -- Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destoyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) heave line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser class auxilary logistics shup USNS Tippecanoe (T-ao 199). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 22:06 Photo ID: 6409205 VIRIN: 201027-N-DH811-1039 Resolution: 4671x3114 Size: 1.81 MB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Replenishment at Sea [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.