Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participate in the unit’s team leader academy, Oct. 29 at Fort Carson, Colo. The team leader academy trains future leaders on reacting to contact and treating simulated casualties while building critical leadership skills for junior leaders in the battalion. U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 18:18 Photo ID: 6409091 VIRIN: 201029-A-JZ147-005 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.4 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-12 Infantry Team Leader Academy [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.