    1-12 Infantry Team Leader Academy [Image 3 of 6]

    1-12 Infantry Team Leader Academy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jason Elmore 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division participate in the unit’s team leader academy, Oct. 29 at Fort Carson, Colo. The team leader academy trains future leaders on reacting to contact and treating simulated casualties while building critical leadership skills for junior leaders in the battalion. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jason Elmore

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 18:18
    Photo ID: 6409089
    VIRIN: 201029-A-JZ147-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 1-12 Infantry Team Leader Academy [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Jason Elmore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORSCOM
    4th Infantry Division
    team leader
    Warhorse

