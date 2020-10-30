Keesler cleans up after Hurricane Zeta

Students from the 338th Training Squadron pick up fallen leaves and branches outside the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2020. Units from around Keesler came together to pick up fallen branches and debris from Hurricane Zeta. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Location: BILOXI, MS, US