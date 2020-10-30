Keesler cleans up after Hurricane Zeta

Airmen from the 81st Training Wing clean up debris at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2020. Units from around Keesler came together to pick up fallen branches and debris from Hurricane Zeta. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 18:06 Resolution: 4788x3191 Location: BILOXI, MS, US