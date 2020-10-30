Airmen from the 81st Training Wing clean up debris at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2020. Units from around Keesler came together to pick up fallen branches and debris from Hurricane Zeta. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 18:06
|Photo ID:
|6409081
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-LS100-2035
|Resolution:
|4788x3191
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keesler cleans up after Hurricane Zeta [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
