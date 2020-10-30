Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 81st Training Wing clean up debris at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 30, 2020. Units from around Keesler came together to pick up fallen branches and debris from Hurricane Zeta. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly L. Mueller)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 18:06
    Photo ID: 6409081
    VIRIN: 201030-F-LS100-2035
    Resolution: 4788x3191
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler cleans up after Hurricane Zeta [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    Hurricane Zeta

