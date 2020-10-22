Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans of P-S Garrison: Karen Fairbanks [Image 5 of 5]

    Veterans of P-S Garrison: Karen Fairbanks

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Army veteran Karen Fairbanks poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. During Fairbank’s time in the Army she ensured the general’s schedule was organized and stress-free as a general executive assistant. She also served as a drill sergeant training men and women to become soldiers. Currently, she is a civil servant who serves as a Protocol Specialist in the Protocol office at Schriever Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

