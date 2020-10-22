Veterans of P-S Garrison: Karen Fairbanks

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Army veteran Karen Fairbanks poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. During Fairbank’s time in the Army she ensured the general’s schedule was organized and stress-free as a general executive assistant. She also served as a drill sergeant training men and women to become soldiers. Currently, she is a civil servant who serves as a Protocol Specialist in the Protocol office at Schriever Air Force Base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
