Veterans of P-S Garrison: Frank Vigil

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Army veteran Frank Vigil poses for a portrait in recognition of Veteran’s Day at Peterson Air Force Base, Oct. 22, 2020. Vigil is a former Army food service specialist who served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He’s currently a civil servant who serves as the Chief of Information Protection on Schriever Air Force Base (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

