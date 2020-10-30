Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island in St. Simons Sound prior to cutting and lifting the first section of the Golden Ray wreck. The St. Simons Sound Incident response leverages a multi-layer environmental protection system including approximately 25,000 feet of boom designed to mitigate oil and debris threats to sensitive areas and the shoreline throughout the duration of removal operations. Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division photo by Tyler Jones.

