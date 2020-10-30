Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island

    Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island

    BRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island in St. Simons Sound prior to cutting and lifting the first section of the Golden Ray wreck. The St. Simons Sound Incident response leverages a multi-layer environmental protection system including approximately 25,000 feet of boom designed to mitigate oil and debris threats to sensitive areas and the shoreline throughout the duration of removal operations. Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Coastal Resources Division photo by Tyler Jones.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:25
    Photo ID: 6409051
    VIRIN: 201030-G-SF967-101
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.13 MB
    Location: BRUNSWICK, GA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Michael Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island
    Responders installed protective boom around Bird Island

