AZNG conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training

Spc. Luis Machado, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Tempe, Ariz. nursing home who will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents, visitors and employees Oct. 30, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

