U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army Soldiers, render honors to Italian and U.S. national anthems during a Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge awards ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Oct. 30, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 13:00 Photo ID: 6408715 VIRIN: 201030-A-DO858-0013 Resolution: 6073x4049 Size: 20.47 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) awards ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.