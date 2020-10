Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) awards ceremony

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Italian Army Soldiers, attend the Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) and Expert Soldier Badge awards ceremony under Covid-19 prevention condition at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy Oct. 30, 2020. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Davide Dalla Massara)

