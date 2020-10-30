USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    201030-NBR419-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airmen Max Harrison, left, from Kent Island, Maryland and Roman Engstrom, from Gilbert, Arizona, stow tie-down chains in the ground support equipment shop of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Apprentice Oswald Felix Jr.)

